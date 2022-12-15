JUST IN
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution stated in a latest update that the Government of India has sufficient food grain stocks under Central Pool to meet the requirement of NFSA and its Other Welfare Schemes as well as for additional allocation of PMGKAY. About 159 LMT of Wheat will be available as on 1st of January 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 LMT of 1st of January. As on 12.12.2022, around 182 LMT of Wheat is available in the Central Pool.

Government of India is well aware of the price scenario of Wheat and is constantly monitoring it regularly on weekly basis along with other commodities and taking corrective measures, as and when required. Government of India has taken proactive steps to ward off any further price rise and export regulations were imposed with effect from 13.05.2022. Further, the allocations under NFSA as well as PMGKAY have also been revised in favour of rice for having sufficient Wheat stock in Central Pool to cater to the requirements of Welfare Schemes.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:44 IST

