Whole Price Inflation Tanks To 21 Month Low

India's wholesale inflation eased to a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November, according to data released by the commerce ministry today.

At 5.85 percent, the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is a huge 470 basis points lower than what it was just two months ago. WPI inflation stood at 8.39 percent in October and 14.87 percent in November 2021.

