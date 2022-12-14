JUST IN
Business Standard

Whole Price Inflation Tanks To 21 Month Low

Capital Market 

India's wholesale inflation eased to a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November, according to data released by the commerce ministry today.

At 5.85 percent, the latest Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation figure is a huge 470 basis points lower than what it was just two months ago. WPI inflation stood at 8.39 percent in October and 14.87 percent in November 2021.

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 12:24 IST

