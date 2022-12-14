Govt approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL

The government has approved a revival package of Rs 1,64,000 crore for revival of BSNL. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (14 December), Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this project will totally transform BSNL.

The revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum. de-stressing its balance sheet and augmenting its fibre network by merging Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with BSNL. Vaishnaw said BSNL is going to implement indigenously developed 4G and 5G technology stat.

He said the days have gone when BSNL was a cash cow. The reasons for losses of BSNL are high employee cost over the years, debt burden, stiff competition in the market and lack of 4G services (except on a limited basis in certain areas).

