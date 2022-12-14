JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

UltraTech Cement, Adani Transmission, TVS Motor, Paytm in focus
Business Standard

Ministry of Heavy Industries allocates Rs 1000 crore for development of charging infrastructure

Capital Market 

Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that Under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs. 1000 Cr. is allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs.

Further, 1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under phase-II of FAME India Scheme has also been sanctioned. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations for developing charging Infrastructure under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 09:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU