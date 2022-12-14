Ministry of Heavy Industries allocates Rs 1000 crore for development of charging infrastructure

Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that Under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme, Rs. 1000 Cr. is allocated for the development of charging infrastructure. The Ministry has sanctioned 2,877 electric vehicle charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs.

Further, 1576 charging stations across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under phase-II of FAME India Scheme has also been sanctioned. The Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned 520 Charging Stations for developing charging Infrastructure under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)