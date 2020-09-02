Government To Table Three Bills On Labour Reforms In Upcoming Parliament Session

Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (IC) for Labour and Employment, Govt of India said that 3 labour reforms - Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019; Code on Social Security 2019 and Industrial Relations Code 2019 will be tabled in the upcoming session of the parliament.

Addressing FICCI webinar 'Future of Private Security Industry: Code on Wages- Safeguarding Rights of Lakhs of Essential Services Workers', Gangwar noted that industry plays an important role in formulating the laws and urged industry to share necessary changes so that all viewpoints are taken into account. Gangwar added that the Code on Wages rules have been framed keeping in mind the demands from the industry.

