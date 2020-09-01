RBI Holds Meeting Of Financial Stability and Development Council Sub Committee

A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was held today in Mumbai through video conference. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, chaired the meeting. The meeting was attended by the members of the Sub-Committee.

The Sub-Committee reviewed the major developments in global and domestic economy and financial markets that impinge on the financial stability. It discussed issues relating to inter-Regulatory coordination and reviewed the initiatives and activities of National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), activities of various technical groups under FSDC-SC and functioning of State Level Coordination Committees (SLCCs) in various states/UTs. The regulators reaffirmed their commitment to continue co-coordinating on various initiatives and measures to strengthen the financial sector in these extraordinarily challenging times.

