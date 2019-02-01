Government will make one lakh villages into Digital Villages over next five years: Piyush Goyal

having emerged as the world in the consumption of mobile data, the Government now aims to widen its impact by reaching out to the interior and rural areas. While presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament today, the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, said the Government will make one lakh villages into Digital Villages over next five years. This, he said, will be achieved by expanding the (CSCs).

The are expanding their services and also creating digital infrastructure in the villages, including connectivity, to convert the villages into Digital Villages, said More than 3 lakh (CSCs) employing about 12 lakh people, are digitally delivering several services to the citizens, he added.

The said mobile tariff in is now possibly the lowest in the world, catapulting as the world in the consumption of mobile data.

Monthly consumption of mobile data increased by over 50 times in the last five years. The cost of calls in India is now possibly the lowest in the world. said the 'Make in India' programme has seen India emerging as the new destination for manufacturing industry. Today, under Make in India, mobile and parts manufacturing companies have increased from 2 to more than 268 providing huge job opportunities, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)