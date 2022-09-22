Govt approves modifications in scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem

-
There will be 50% incentives for semiconductor fabs across technology nodes as well as for compound semiconductors, packaging and other semiconductor facilities.
"Under modified programme, a uniform fiscal support of 50% of Project Cost shall be provided across all technology nodes for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs. Given the niche technology and nature of compound semiconductors and advanced packaging, the modified programme shall also provide fiscal support of 50% of Capital Expenditure in pari-passu mode for setting up of compound semiconductors / silicon photonics / sensors / Discrete semiconductors fabs and ATMP/OSAT," the Cabinet said in a note.
The programme has attracted many global semiconductor players for setting up fabs in India.
The modified programme, will expedite investments in semiconductor and display manufacturing in India. On the basis of discussion with potential investors, it is expected that work on setting up of the first semiconductor facility will commence soon, it added.
