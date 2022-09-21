JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

KPIT Tech gains on acquisition of Technica Engineering
Business Standard

UPI Target Is To Cross 1 Billion Transaction Per Day In Next 5 years Says Finance Minister

Capital Market 

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Govt of India today said that technology adoption in India is very high not only at major cities but tier-2 and 3 cities and rural areas. Addressing the session 'Future of Financing' at FICCI LEADS 2022, Ms Sitharaman said that the future of finance is going to be Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) and there is a sense of urgency with which we need to plan. She also stated that the role of artificial intelligence is going to be critical in fintech sector. She sees a big role for AI in fintech sector in detection of fraud, crime and accessing the risks.

We will have to ensure personal data security, national and cyber security in our planning. The Finance Minister stated that India is working on a system where only a single KYC is needed which can be used across different spheres. Speaking on the success of UPI, she said that in July, UPI processed 6.28 billion transactions worth Rs 10.62 trillion, which is 7 per cent higher than June. UPI target is to cross 1 billion transaction per day in next 5 years, she noted. Sitharaman further stated that the future of finance will be driven more and more through banking and related services and Account aggregators will play a crucial role in it.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU