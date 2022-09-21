Even the poorest of the consumers in our country deserve the best quality products: Piyush Goyal

-
-
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal today said that even the poorest citizen of the country deserves the best quality products and the culture of no compromise with quality has to be adopted in the country. Goyal said this while addressing the Special Plenary Session at FICCI LEADS 2022 program in New Delhi. Piyush Goyal urged the Industry to focus on 5 Key areas in the Manufacturing sector - Standards or Quality, Durability, Design, Price & Sustainability and align them to the international standards. He said we must adopt new technologies like IoT, AI and Machine Learning. We must look at upskilling and retraining our workforce to be able to meet the needs of Industry 4.0, he added. Speaking on the importance of world trade, he said that we must acknowledge that we need to engage with the world to develop. We need to globalize trade and get the best from the world while simultaneously giving the best to the World. Goyal noted that the world wants to engage with India. He cited the example of Saudi Arabia which he said is looking for India's partnership in nearly 30 sectors including Pharma, Mining, Infrastructure Fintech, EdTech, HealthTech & education. Medical devices, E-gaming and e-Commerce are areas in which they want Indian expertise. He urged the Industry to grab these opportunities.
