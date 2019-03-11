Govt approves Surat Metro Rail Project

Project will be completed in 5 years at an estimated project cost of Rs 12020.32 crore

The has approved the Metro Rail Project having two Metro Rail Corridors with combined length of 40.35 km. The project will be completed in 5 years at an estimated project cost of Rs. 12020.32 Crore. This project will provide continuous availability of affordable, reliable, safe, secure and seamless transport system in the urban agglomeration of the city. It will reduce the accidents, pollution, travel time, energy consumption, anti-social incidents as well as regulate urban expansion and land use for sustainable development. The Metro will provide Eco friendly and sustainable Public Transport to residents, commuters, visitors and travelers.

Some of the highlights of these corridors are as follows:

The corridor-1, Sarthana to Dream city line is 21.61 Kms comprising of underground corridor of 6.47 km & elevated corridor of 15.14 km, which will connect 20 metro stations (via Sarthana, Nature park ,Kapodra, Labheshwar chowk area, Central Ware house , Railway station, Maskati hospital, baug, Majura Gate,Roopali canal, Dream city).

The corridor-2, Bhesan to saroli line is 18.74kms and is completely elevated corridor which will connect 18 Metro stations. (via Bhesan, Ugat Vaarigruh, Palanpur road, LP Savani School, Adajan Gam,Aquarium, Majuragate, Kamela Darwaza, Magob & Saroli)

Dream city and will fulfill the maintenance facilities of metro rail Project.

The population of around 69.36 lakh of Surat Municipal Corporation, Out Growth Area & Urban Agglomeration is expected to be benefitted by Rail Project directly and indirectly.

The proposed corridors will be having Multimodal Integration, and will have of Bus, Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) and Non-Motorized Transport (NMT).

The residential areas, commercial, and industrial areas along this Metro Rail corridors shall be immensely benefitted by this project as the people of these areas will be able to travel on trains from their own neighborhoods to reach different areas of the city conveniently.

The project will be implemented by Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

The project will be financed mainly through equity from GoI and Government of on 50:50 basis and loan from bilateral/ multilateral agencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)