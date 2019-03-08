RBI Comes Up With Review of Guidelines For White Label ATMs In India

The Of (RBI) has come up with a review of operations of White Label ATMs (WLAs) in the country. The noted that according to the representations received from stakeholders and also to enhance the viability of WLAs, it has been decided to allow the to buy wholesale cash, above a threshold of 1 lakh pieces (and in multiples thereof) of any denomination, directly from the Reserve (Issue Offices) and Currency Chests against full payment. The has also allowed the operators to source cash from any scheduled bank, including Cooperative Banks and Regional Rural Banks.

The RBI has further allowed operators to offer bill payment and Interoperable Cash Deposit services, subject to technical feasibility and certification by (NPCI). The display advertisements pertaining to non-financial products / services anywhere within the WLA premises, including the WLA screen, except the main signboard has also been allowed. However, the bank noted that it shall be ensured that the advertisements running on the screen disappear once the customer commences a transaction.

The permission to to source cash from retail outlets, accorded vide circular dated December 30, 2016, stands repealed. Banks may issue co-branded cards in partnership with the authorised and may extend the benefit of 'on-us' transactions to their WLAs as well. All guidelines, safeguards, standards and control measures applicable to banks relating to currency handling, and cyber-security framework for ATMs, shall also be applicable to the WLA Operators.

