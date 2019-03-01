Cabinet approves Kanpur Metro Rail Project

Rs 11076.48 crore project to be completed in 5 years

The meeting on 28 February 2019, chaired by the has approved Metro Rail Project having two corridors, which will connect major public nodes and city cluster areas of Implementation of Metro Rail System will result in less vehicular traffic and better movement on the roads leading to reduction in congestion, travel time, cost of journey and pollution. The Metro Rail System will also promote transit oriented development which will lead to development of more residential and commercial complexes along the corridors.

Highlights of Metro Rail Project include-

The length of ITT to Naubasta corridor is 23.785 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground and comprises of 22 Stations (14-Elevated and 8-Underground).

The length of to Barra-8 corridor is 8.60 km comprising of 4 Elevated & 4 Underground stations.

Estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,076.48 Cr. and project will be completed in 5 years.

Connectivity Highlights

IJT Kanpur to Naubasta corridor will pass through heart of the city covering several prominent educational institutions, Railway & Bus Stations, including GSYM Medical College, and etc.

to Barra-8 corridor will provide smooth connectivity to various densely populated residential areas including Kakadeo and Govind Nagar etc. The Metro will provide Eco friendly and sustainable Public Transport to residents, commuters, industrial workers, visitors and travelers.

About 40 Lakh population is expected to be benefitted by Rail Project directly and indirectly at the time of commencement of commercial operations.

The proposed corridors will be having Multimodal Integration with Railway Stations and will have of Bus, Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) and Non Motorized Transport (NMT). The Project will have non-fare box revenue from rental & advertisement as well as Value Capture Financing (VCF) through mechanism of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

The residential areas along these Metro Rail corridors shall be immensely benefitted by this project, as the people of these areas will be able to travel on trains from their own neighborhoods to reach different areas of the city conveniently.

Project Details

' Rail Corporation', a 50:50 jointly owned Company of Govt of Indiaand Govt. of will be reconstituted as ' (UPMRC)' for implementation of project.

The financing of Kanpur Metro Rail Project will be partly from Govt. of lndia and Govt. of on equal equity basis and partly as soft loan fromBilateral/Multilateral international funding agency/agencies.

Govt. of Uttar Pradesh has already allocated Rs 175 crore. for this project during the financial year 2019-20.

This project will provide continuous availability of affordable, reliable, safe, secure and seamless transport system in the urban agglomeration of the city, which will reduce the accidents, pollution, travel time, energy consumption, anti-social incidents as well as regulate urban expansion and land use for sustainable development.

