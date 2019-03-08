Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 36% Of Total Capacity

The water storage available in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on March 07, 2019 was 58.723 BCM, which is 36% of total storage capacity of these reservoirs. This percentage was at 40% for the week ending on February 28, 2019. The level of water storage in the week ending on March 07, 2019 was 107% of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 99% of storage of average of last ten years. The total storage capacity of these 91 reservoirs is 161.993 BCM which is about 63% of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM which is estimated to have been created in the country. 37 Reservoirs out of these 91 have hydropower benefit with installed capacity of more than 60 MW.

The northern region includes States of Himachal Pradesh, and There are six reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.01 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 9.63 BCM which is 53% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 29% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 32% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.



The Eastern region includes States of Jharkhand, Odisha, and There are 15 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 18.83 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 9.46 BCM which is 50% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 56% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 49% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Western region includes States of and There are 27 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 31.26 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 8.01 BCM which is 26% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 37% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 40% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The Central region includes States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and There are 12 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 42.30 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 16.94 BCM which is 40% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 34% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 39% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.



The Southern region includes States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states), Karnataka, and There are 31 reservoirs under CWC monitoring having total live storage capacity of 51.59 BCM. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 14.69 BCM which is 28% of total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during corresponding period of last year was 25% and average storage of last ten years during corresponding period was 30% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

States having better storage than last year for corresponding period are Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and States having equal storage than last year for corresponding period are AP&TG (Two combined projects in both states). States having lesser storage than last year for corresponding period are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)