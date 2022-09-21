Govt committed to excellent connectivity, world class infra: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on 20 September 2022 said that the government is actively committed towards transforming India through excellent connectivity & world class infrastructure. He highlighted a few ongoing highway projects.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari said that the project for six-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full swing.

The Minister added that the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 is being built at a project cost of Rs 2,030 crore. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by two hours and travel distance by 60 kms.

Gadkari further stated that reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He added that the stretch will facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)