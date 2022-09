Cabinet approves including tribes of 5 States in the Scheduled Tribes category

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (14 September) approved the inclusion of some castes of Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda told the media that it was a long pending demand of these castes which has been fulfilled.

He said the move will help them availing welfare benefits.

