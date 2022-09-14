Eight Goa Congress MLAs join BJP

In Goa, eight Congress MLAs joined BJP today, 14 September 2022. This includes former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat, who led the party campaign in the state elections earlier this year, and the current LoP Michael Lobo.

The others are Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

Rebel Congress MLAs held party legislative meeting and submitted letter of merger with BJP. The switch leaves Congress with just 3 MLAs, and the opposition benches depleted to only 7 members.

With eight MLAs breaking away as a group, that is two-thirds of the party strength, they can avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20 MLAs and support of 2 MGP MLAs and 3 independent MLAs.

