Govt extends terms of three PSU bank chiefs

The Central Government on Thursday, 26 August 2021 decided to extend the tenure of three managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks.

The Central Government on Thursday, 26 August 2021 extended the term of office of Atul Kumar Goel, managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UCO Bank for a period of two years beyond the notified term which expires on 1 November 2021.

Shares of UCO Bank gained 0.64% to close at Rs 12.67 on Friday, 27 August 2021. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 95.39% stake in the bank.

A S Rajeev, the MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra, received an extended term of office for a period of two years beyond the notified term which expires on 1 December 2021.

Bank of Maharashtra gained 0.56% to end at Rs 18 on Friday, 27 August 2021. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 93.33% stake in the bank.

CH.S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB), received an extension for a period beyond 18 September 2021 (date of completion of his current tenure), till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31 January 2022.

The PNB scrip added 0.84% to close at Rs 36.15 on Friday, 27 August 2021. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 73.15% stake in the bank.

