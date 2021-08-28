Tech Mahindra unit to acquire 13.8% stake in AustinGiS Inc

-
ALSO READ
Benchmarks end with strong gains; IT stocks advance
Sensex jumps 255 pts, Nifty ends above 15900 mark; IT shares rally
Sensex rises 174 pts, Nifty ends near 15,800; Dr Reddy's Lab climbs 3%
Benchmarks hit day's high; Nifty above 15,250
Sensex ends at fresh record high, Nifty above 16,500 led by IT pivotals
-
Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., a wholly-owned-subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, will acquire 13.8% stake of AustinGiS, an IT services provider, for a total cash consideration of $1.25 million.AustinGiS is an 5G services and IoT IaaS provider incorporated in 2021, with a projected revenue of $28 million in CY2021. Since this is a newly incorporated entity, provision of historical financial information is not applicable.
The investment will help Tech Mahindra develop new offerings in its IoT/5G capabilities by opening up a strong ecosystem of partners with specialization in 5G/IoT technology. The transaction is expected to close by 15 September 2021.
On a consolidated basis, Tech Mahindra reported a 30.77% jump in net profit to Rs 1,365.70 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Rs 1,044.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 (Q4 FY21). Revenue from operations grew 4.80% to Rs 10,197.60 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 9,729.90 crore in Q4 FY21.
Tech Mahindra is engaged in the business of computer programming, consultancy and related services.
Shares of Tech Mahindra lost 0.20% to Rs 1,446.55 on Friday, 27 August 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU