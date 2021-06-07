RBL Bank gains after RBI approves re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as MD, CEO

RBL Bank rose 1.47% to Rs 217.90 after the bank received an approval of the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

The re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as MD and CEO of RBL Bank is for further period of one year, with effect from 30 June 2021.

RBL Bank reported 34.1% drop in net profit to Rs 75.34 crore on 3.6% decline in total income to Rs 2,610.83 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. The bank added 26 branches during Q4 FY21 taking total number of branches to 429 as at 31 March 2021. In addition, the bank also has 1,365 business correspondent branches, of which 260 are banking outlets.

