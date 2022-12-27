Govt OKs projects worth around Rs 2,700 cr for developing sewerage infra in Ganga basin

The government has approved projects worth around Rs 2,700 crore for developing sewerage infrastructure in the Ganga basin.

Out of the approved projects, 12 pertain to development of sewerage infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The approvals were given during the 46th meeting of the executive committee of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), which was organised under the chairmanship of G. Asok Kumar, Director General, NMCG on 23 December 2022.

Another project titled 'Scientific exploration of floral diversity near the Ganga river banks for ethnobotanical purposes along with their conservation and economic development of the region via skill development programs' was approved in the EC for all the five states.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with Patanjali Research Institute (PRI) & Patanjali Organic Research Institute (PORI), Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The projects has three components including Plant Biodiversity Exploration: Floral diversity, ethnobotanical, medicinal aspect and their phytochemical profiling forcommercial valuation, training and skill development: stakeholders like farmers, traditional healing practitioners, etc. and advanced scientific research & experimentation: soil & water quality; their impact on floral phytochemical; soil microbe interaction & its effect, medicinal plant varieties & exploration of medicinal properties, etc.

