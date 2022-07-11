Granules India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.2, up 6.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.88% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.2, up 6.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 16144.55. The Sensex is at 54199.43, down 0.52%. Granules India Ltd has gained around 14.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12449.45, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 296.25, up 6.05% on the day. Granules India Ltd is down 20.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.88% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.76 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

