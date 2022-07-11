Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2022.

PC Jeweller Ltd, Mindteck (India) Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 July 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd soared 11.43% to Rs 282.8 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1853 shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd surged 11.27% to Rs 34.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mindteck (India) Ltd spiked 11.22% to Rs 140.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6073 shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd spurt 10.46% to Rs 467.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6353 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd jumped 9.97% to Rs 13.68. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4262 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)