Granules India, Power Grid Corp, Marico, SpiceJet in spotlight

Granules India: The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the drug maker's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Losartan Potassium Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. It is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Cozaar tablets of Organon LLC. The current annual U.S. market for Losartan potassium tablets is approximately $336 million, according to MAT Dec 2022, IQVIA/IMS Health.

Marico: The company's board will consider a proposal for declaration of interim equity dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Piramal Enterprises: The board is scheduled to meet on on Wednesday, 1 March 2023, to consider and approve the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, the total size aggregating up to Rs 600 crore, on a private placement basis.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The company's board will consider fund raising today.

Power Grid Corporation of India: A special directors' committee approved aggregate investment to the tune of Rs 804 crore in four projects.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore, with the option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore. The NCD issue will open on Friday, 3 March 2023.

SpiceJet: The company's board will now meet on Feb. 27 to consider issue of shares on preferential issues and raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

NBCC (India): The company secured a work as Project Management Consultant (PMC) worth Rs 350 crore for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad. In the month of January 2023, the company secured total business of Rs 194.17 crore.

PVR: The company announced the opening of 11 screen multiplex at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)