HUL, Cipla, Surya Roshni in spotlight

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has signed an agreement for the sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the brands 'Annapurna' and 'Captain Cook.' The brands were sold at Rs 60.4 crore to Uma Global Foods , and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator (Singapore). CSAW is focused on acquiring and scaling up food brands to promote affordable wellness. The transaction is expected to occur within a period of 90 days.

Cipla: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company's Pithampur manufacturing facility from 6th - 17th February 2023. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.

Surya Roshni: The company has obtained total order amounted to Rs 113.63 crore for supplying Bare and 3LPE (external) coated line pipes from Bharat Petroleum Corporation for Hyderabad pipeline project.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker received tentative approval from the USFDA for Gabapentin tablets (once-daily), 300 mg and 600 mg. Further, it also received tentative approval from the USFDA for Canagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets.

Rattanindia Enterprises: The company's subsidiary, Revolt Motors, the largest selling EV bike company in the country, announced the re-opening of bookings for its electric bikes. The booking amount will be Rs 2,499 with customers slated to get their deliveries before 31 March 2023.

KEC International: The global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 3,023 crore across its various businesses.

Adani Wilmar: The stock will enter Nifty Next 50 and Nifty 100 indices.

Adani power: The stock will be included in Nifty 500, Nifty 200, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Midcap 150, Nifty LargeMidcap 250, and Nifty Mid Small Cap 400 indices.

Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance are banned in the NSE's F&O segment today.

