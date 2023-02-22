BEL, Biocon, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Steel in focus

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL): BEL has signed an MoU with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

Biocon: The company has issued and allotted unlisted, secured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs one lakh each on private placement basis in three Series.

Sapphire Foods India: The board of directors of Gamma Pizzakraft (Overseas) Private Limited (GPOPL), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sapphire Foods India, has considered and approved subscription of upto 81,914 equity shares of Gamma Island Food Private Limited (GIFPL), subsidiary of GPOPL and step-down subsidiary of the company, for a total consideration of upto MVR 18,840,220.

MPS: E.I. Design and MPSI, the wholly owned subsidiaries of MPS, in their meeting of board of directors, have considered and approved the Draft Scheme of Merger of E.I. Design into and with MPSI.

Aurionpro Solutions: Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications and marketplaces, announced a partnership with Integro Technologies a subsidiary of Aurionpro, the pioneer provider of high-end lending platforms, to offer Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution.

Bajaj Steel Industries: The company has executed Slump Sale Agreement with the VSA Business Solutions Private Limited, Nagpur with regard to sale of Superpack division. The rest of the transactions pertaining to such sale are expected to be completed on or before 31 March 2023.

