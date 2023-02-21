BPCL, Asian Paints, BEML, NHPC in focus

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): BPCL said that it has planned to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, subject to market conditions.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints (Polymers), wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to set up the manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) at Dahej, Gujarat.

BEML: BEML has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) led SPV, who have been shortlisted for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

NHPC: NHPC has raised Rs 996 crore through Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible, Non-cumulative and Taxable 7.59% AD series bonds on Private placement basis.

G R Infraprojects: The company announced that it has emerged as lowest (L‐1) bidder for two projects floated by National Highways Logistics Management.

Rattanindia Enterprises: RattanIndia's Revolt Motors, announced pocket friendly My Revolt Plan (MRP) to democratise ownership of EV motorcycles in the country. Revolt RV400 customers will be able own these AI enabled EV bikes at monthly costs less than comparable petrol engine bikes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)