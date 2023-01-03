Granules India forges strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC

To develop and promote carbon free energy and green molecule solutions

Granules India has entered into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives and be a pioneer in the industry.

Granules & Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote State-of-the-art Integrated Green Pharmaceutical Zones (GPZ) with first collaboration in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Granules will build a green field facility based on sustainability principles for large scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), Intermediates, APIs and fermentationbased products. The facility spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in a phase wise manner. The estimated cost of the project will be approximately Rs 2,000 crore over five years.

Greenko ZeroC will supply Carbon Free Energy and enable Green Hydrogen along with its various chemical derivatives. Granules envisages to utilize Carbon Free Energy and Green Hydrogen derivatives to produce value added products such as DCDA, PAP, Paracetamol, Metformin, other APIs and Intermediates. Granules will also manufacture energy intensive fermentation-based products at this facility using Carbon Free Energy. This collaboration allows utilization of Fungible Carbon Offset instruments across Granules global manufacturing locations.

