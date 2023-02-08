Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 59.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 701.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India declined 59.85% to Rs 53.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 701.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 880.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.701.00880.0010.2715.23102.00198.0089.00184.0053.00132.00

