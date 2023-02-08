Graphite India consolidated net profit declines 59.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.34% to Rs 701.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India declined 59.85% to Rs 53.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 132.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 701.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 880.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales701.00880.00 -20 OPM %10.2715.23 -PBDT102.00198.00 -48 PBT89.00184.00 -52 NP53.00132.00 -60
