Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 208.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 208.12% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 107.51% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.204.0098.3112.788.7426.428.3125.547.7718.986.16

