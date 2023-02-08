JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 208.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 107.51% to Rs 204.00 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 208.12% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 107.51% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.0098.31 108 OPM %12.788.74 -PBDT26.428.31 218 PBT25.547.77 229 NP18.986.16 208

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU