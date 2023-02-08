Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 208.12% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 107.51% to Rs 204.00 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 208.12% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 107.51% to Rs 204.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales204.0098.31 108 OPM %12.788.74 -PBDT26.428.31 218 PBT25.547.77 229 NP18.986.16 208
