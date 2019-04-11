Volumes soar at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

-
Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 15.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33323 shares
Rites Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Atul Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 April 2019.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd recorded volume of 15.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 45.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33323 shares. The stock gained 6.96% to Rs.312.15. Volumes stood at 16536 shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd registered volume of 11.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.64% to Rs.256.70. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Manappuram Finance Ltd registered volume of 112.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.87% to Rs.127.15. Volumes stood at 23.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 62.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.58% to Rs.346.30. Volumes stood at 16.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Atul Ltd saw volume of 29132 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7442 shares. The stock dropped 0.63% to Rs.3,511.95. Volumes stood at 7087 shares in the last session.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
