Graphite India Ltd Spikes 2.73%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.01%

Graphite India Ltd rose 2.73% today to trade at Rs 657. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.01% to quote at 23509.36. The index is up 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 1.54% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 84.53 % over last one year compared to the 46.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 13262 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 815.35 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.7 on 16 Jul 2020.

