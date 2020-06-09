Graphite India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.44% to Rs 602.00 crore

Net loss of Graphite India reported to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 562.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.44% to Rs 602.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1693.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.67% to Rs 45.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3396.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.63% to Rs 3094.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7858.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

