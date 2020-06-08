Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 2.00 croreNet Loss of Adroit Infotech reported to Rs 30.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.95% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.001.88 6 8.0215.71 -49 OPM %27.50-47.34 -7.11-3.50 - PBDT0.46-0.78 LP 0.51-0.55 LP PBT0.40-0.92 LP 0.18-1.09 LP NP-30.97-0.86 -3501 -31.19-1.03 -2928
