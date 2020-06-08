JUST IN
Adroit Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of Adroit Infotech reported to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 44.34% to Rs 8.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.001.88 6 8.0214.41 -44 OPM %27.50-47.34 -7.11-5.55 - PBDT0.46-0.78 LP 0.51-0.80 LP PBT0.40-0.92 LP 0.18-1.34 LP NP-14.10-0.86 -1540 -14.32-1.28 -1019

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 19:46 IST

