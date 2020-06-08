Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 2.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.27% to Rs 4617.31 crore

Net profit of Titan Company declined 2.08% to Rs 346.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 353.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 4617.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4823.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.93% to Rs 1501.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1404.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 20767.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19592.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

