Graphite India to receive refund of Rs 81.14 crore from Damodar Valley Corporation

Graphite India announced that pursuant to the publication of Tariff Order for FY 2006 to 2009 by Hon'ble West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has prepared the bill for the period from FY 2006 to FY 2009 and have informed that the net refundable amount payable to the Company after adjustment of old dues, Delayed Payment Surcharge (DPS), Excess Payment (if any), Shortfall in SD (if any) and Carrying Cost comes to Rs.81.14 crore approx.

The refund amount will be adjusted against the monthly energy bill/s in 24 installments, inclusive of applicable Carrying Cost. The first installment of the refund has been given by DVC by way of a credit in the electricity consumption bill for December 2020, which was received yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)