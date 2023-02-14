Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.08% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 28637.86 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 44.08% to Rs 2515.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1746.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 28637.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24402.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28637.8624402.24 17 OPM %16.9819.96 -PBDT6226.083922.63 59 PBT5086.662897.06 76 NP2515.781746.14 44

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

