Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 44.08% to Rs 2515.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1746.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 28637.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24402.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

