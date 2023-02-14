Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 152.02 croreNet profit of Manomay Tex India declined 22.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 152.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales152.02140.73 8 OPM %6.346.99 -PBDT6.227.26 -14 PBT3.334.94 -33 NP2.493.21 -22
