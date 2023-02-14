JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 152.02 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 22.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 152.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales152.02140.73 8 OPM %6.346.99 -PBDT6.227.26 -14 PBT3.334.94 -33 NP2.493.21 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU