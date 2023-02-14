Manomay Tex India standalone net profit declines 22.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 152.02 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India declined 22.43% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 152.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.152.02140.736.346.996.227.263.334.942.493.21

