Fraser and Company standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.81% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Fraser and Company declined 97.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 78.81% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.6417.181.373.260.040.550.010.520.010.39

