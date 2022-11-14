Fraser and Company standalone net profit declines 97.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.81% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Fraser and Company declined 97.44% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 78.81% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.6417.18 -79 OPM %1.373.26 -PBDT0.040.55 -93 PBT0.010.52 -98 NP0.010.39 -97
