Dish TV India receives revision in credit ratings for bank facilities

Dish TV India announced that AcuitRatings & Research has placed the short term and long term ratings assigned to Dish TV India to 'Under rating watch with developing implications'.

This is to further inform that there has been no change in the rating assigned to the Company's facility previously assigned by AcuitRatings & Research.

The details of the change in outlook is as below:

Dropline overdraft (long term rating) - ACUITE BB+ (Under rating watch with developing implications)

Proposed Commercial Paper (short term rating) - ACUITE A4+ (Under rating watch with developing implications)

