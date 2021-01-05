Heritage Foods divest its entire stake in Praxis Home Retail

Heritage Foods has disposed off its entire holdings of 8,92,371 equity shares with a face value of Rs.5/- each held in Praxis Home Retail.

The above shares allotted to the Company by Praxis Home Retail , pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement among Future Retail and Bluerock eServices and Praxis Home Retail on 8 December 2017.

These above shares were sold through Stock Exchange in Open Market in various tranches and the net amount of Rs.3.94 crore was received by the company.

