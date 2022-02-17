Gravita India secures MCX empanelment for its refined lead

Gravita India announce that "Refined Lead" of 99.98% purity and above produced by the company from its Chittoor plant has been empanelled as approved Lead brands deliverable against MCX Lead futures contract.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India's first listed exchange, is a state-of-the-art, commodity derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives transactions, thereby providing a platform for price discovery and price risk management.

The Exchange, which started operations in November 2003, has emerged as the market leader in the commodities future industry in the country and operates under the regulatory framework of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Till date, only LME approved brands are deliverable on MCX platform.

The MCX empanelment will provide the company an additional platform for hedging, better inventory management and price transparency in the domestic market.

