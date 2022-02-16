JUST IN
Wipro wins 5-year deal with ABB

To transform digital workplace services for ABB's employees in over 100 countries

Wipro has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB's Information Systems digital workplace services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB's Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energises the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analyticsall wrapped with Wipro's superior endpoint security services. Wipro will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro's LiVE Workspace solution.

First Published: Wed, February 16 2022. 17:25 IST

