Infosys named a Foundational Partner of Google Cloud Cortex Framework

Infosys today announced it has been named a Foundational Partner for the launch of Google Cloud Cortex Framework.

As a Foundational Partner, Infosys will help clients accelerate digital transformation and power new business capabilities with its market-leading data, analytics and AI expertise.

Infosys will take advantage of Google Cloud Cortex Framework, along with its strong experience in SAP and Google Cloud ecosystems, to deliver better business outcomes. Through this partnership, Infosys will enable its clients to build transformational digital capabilities that are crucial to evolve new business and operating models.

