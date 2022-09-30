Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2006 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lyall'

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivered its 2006 built Aframax Crude Carrier Jag Lyall to the buyers.

The vessel was contracted for sale in July 2022.

Excluding this vessel, the Company's current fleet stands at 43 vessels, comprising 29 tankers (7 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 4 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.84 years aggregating 3.44 mn dwt.

