Punjab National Bank revises MCLR, Base Rate and Repo Linked Lending Rate

With effect from 01 October 2022

Punjab National Bank has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate with effect from 01 October 2022 as under:

Overnight - 7.10%
One month - 7.15%
Three month - 7.25%
Six month - 7.45%
One year - 7.75%
Three year - 8.05%

Further, Base Rate has been revised from 8.75% to 8.80% and consequent upon increase in Repo rate by RBI, interest rate under Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) will change to 8.40% from 7.90%, w.e.f. 01 October 2022.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:33 IST

