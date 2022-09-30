Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Aviation Fuels

JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named Adani Aviation Fuels on 29 September 2022.

The company has been formed for carrying on business of sourcing, transporting, supplying & trading of aviation related fuels, constructing, developing, managing, maintaining, building, equip, hiring of infrastructure related to the business.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:23 IST

