Punjab National Bank revises MCLR, Base Rate and Repo Linked Lending Rate
Aster DM Healthcare enters into O&M agreement with NHRI, Tirupati

Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a Hospital Operation and Management Agreement (O&M) with Narayanadri Hospitals and Research Institute (NHRI), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh on 30 September 2022.

NHRI is a 150-bedded multi-Specialty hospital situated at Renigunta Road, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The term of O&M is for 20 years from effective date and lock-in period for both the parties will be for 15 years.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 18:42 IST

