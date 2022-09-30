United Spirits completes slump sale of 32 brands under 'Popular' segment to Inbrew

United Spirits has: (i) completed the slump sale of the entire business undertaking associated with 32 brands in the 'Popular' segment to Inbrew Beverages (Inbrew); and (ii) given effect to the franchise of 11 other brands in the 'Popular' segment in favour of Inbrew for a period of five years, with an option for Inbrew, subject to certain conditions, (a) to convert the fixed term franchise arrangement into a franchise arrangement with perpetual rights to use; and / or (b) to acquire such brands.

